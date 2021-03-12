Towns injects life into OSU offense in OT to hold off Purdue comeback
INDIANAPOLIS –– The game might have been tied heading into overtime, but every shred of momentum rested squarely on the side of Purdue by the start of the extra five-minute period on Friday.The Buc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news