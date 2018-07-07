The Ohio State recruiting class of 2020 is shaping up to be one for the ages. Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes landed another elite prospect for the class with the commitment of Luke Wypler earlier today. The Rivals100 offensive lineman was down to a top-two of Ohio State and Stanford. The Buckeyes won out.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder is the No. 90 player in the nation for his class and held close to two-dozen offers before picking the Buckeyes.

Wypler calls Montvale (N.J.) home and the St. Joseph Regional star projects as a guard at the next level but there is a lot of time to go. He joins Paris Johnson and Jake Wray to form a three-man offensive line class so far in the 2020 haul. The class stands at five commits, all rating as four-stars by Rivals.com.

We will have more on this breaking news including what it means for the Buckeyes.