Back on Tuesday, borderline Rivals100 wide receiver Armani Winfield somewhat surprised the recruiting world by announcing his commitment to the University of Texas.

Following back-to-back commitments from elite Lone Star State prospects Caleb Burton and Quinn Ewers, Ohio State had seemingly seized momentum in Winfield’s recruitment back in November. Winfield ultimately chose the in-state Longhorns, however, with Steve Sarkisian’s hiring by the program most likely playing an important role in his decision.

Although Winfield is now out of the mix, at least for the time being, the Buckeyes still have several options when it comes to 2022 wide receiver recruiting.

In the piece below, BuckeyeGrove examines Ohio State’s remaining uncommitted WR targets, and where things stand with each of them.