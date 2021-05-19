Wilson expects three RBs to see ‘high-end’ playing time in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State is no stranger to a running back by committee approach, but in recent years that has typically manifested itself in a two-back split. As the talented names pile up in a Trey Sermon-less position room this offseason though, Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson could see the backfield consistently hosting an even larger rotation of Buckeyes. “We're going to need really about three backs that can play championship football for us,” Wilson said when spring camp wrapped up back in April.

Sermon and Master Teague –– who started most of the season before Sermon’s late emergence –– were nearly split down the middle in terms of total rush attempts last year. Sermon led the way with 116, and Teague tallied 104 of his own. J.K. Dobbins was a true bellcow back in 2019, but he and Mike Weber more or less split the load in ‘17 and ‘18, racking up 424 and 273 carries, respectively. If one was to predict Ohio State’s three carries leaders for the 2021 season –– quarterbacks aside –– it would be hard not to start with Teague, even with injury issues becoming somewhat persistent in his Buckeye career. ALSO: Wilson says OSU QBs ‘not elite runners’, but ‘not pure dropback guys’ The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native is the only Buckeye RB with starting experience, and the most tenured back in position coach Tony Alford’s room. Beyond that though, there are a number of running backs that could contend for those other two slots, should Wilson’s three-man rotation come to fruition. “We're gonna need a combination of [TreVeyon Henderson] and Master and Miyan (Williams) and Marcus Crowley, Steele Chambers, Evan Pryor –– we're gonna need three or four of those cats to play high-end for us this year,” Wilson said. Chambers, now entering his third season, has had no trouble ripping off chunk yardage on limited carries so far in his career, but fumbling the ball quickly curtailed his opportunities a season ago.

Pryor, a highly touted true freshman, doesn’t quite appear to have the frame necessary to handle a steady diet of carries just yet, standing at 5-foot-10, 197 pounds as of this spring. However, even if they don't come immediately, the big-play potential is there for the North Carolina native.

That leaves Henderson, Williams, and Crowley, first-, second- and third-year backs, respectively, who have all shown considerable promise in different capacities thus far.