COLUMBUS, Ohio –– With the exception of Dwayne Haskins, the quarterback run threat has been an instrumental offensive weapon for the Buckeyes and a common thread among Ohio State starters throughout the past decade.

Terrelle Pryor and J.T. Barrett knocked on the door of 1,000-yard rushing seasons, while Braxton Miller surpassed that milestone in two different years. Justin Fields may not have accumulated comparable yardage, but his 4.4 speed and big-play ability in both designed and unscripted run situations put constant pressure on opposing defenses.