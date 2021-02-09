BuckeyeGrove - Why Ryan Day says this is the ‘biggest offseason we’ve had in a while’

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– It’s not every day that a college football program is tasked with replacing a starter at quarterback, but then again, Ohio State has done so twice in the past three seasons; and rather seamlessly, at that.

So while the surface level observation may lead one to believe the absence of Justin Fields might be the most trying transition for the Buckeyes heading into next season, it actually goes quite a bit deeper.

Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff not only must fill the void of several departing stars from the 2020 roster, but they have to do so, in many cases, with players that simply did not get the development they might have otherwise in a normal year.

“This is a big, big spring and a big offseason, probably the biggest offseason we’ve had in a while here for those younger guys,” Day said last week.

Back in 2019, when Ohio State had three Heisman contenders on its hands in Fields, Chase Young and J.K. Dobbins, Day occasionally reminded those listening that had his star players actually played four quarters of football on a weekly basis, their numbers would be even more impressive.

But instead, that team blew out each of its first 10 opponents by at least 24 points, and oftentimes by much more, allowing those players at the bottom of the depth chart an unusually large amount of opportunity to take the field.

But by and large in 2020, that opportunity simply did not exist.