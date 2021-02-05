BuckeyeGrove - How Ohio State's 2021 schedule looks after Big Ten revisions

How Ohio State's 2021 schedule looks after Big Ten revisions
As evidenced by the lead-up to the 2020 Big Ten football season, no schedule is safe from tweaks and adjustments in the age of COVID-19.
That was proven true once again Friday, as the Big Ten announced a slew of revisions to its 2021 football schedule, which means Ohio State's slate will look a bit different than it did before.
The Buckeyes' nine conference opponents remain the same, and no Big Ten matchup will change location. Ohio State's previously scheduled home games will still be played at home and vice versa on the road, but the dates on which the Buckeyes will play seven of their nine Big Ten opponents have now been rearranged.
One thing that won't change is that the Buckeyes will still play Michigan in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27 as previously scheduled. The Game was canceled this past year due to COVID-19 concerns in the Wolverine program. The last time the rivals met was a 56-27 Ohio State win in 2019, which also took place at the Big House.
The Buckeyes' first four games of the season, including a season opener against Minnesota followed by nonconference matchups with Oregon, Tulsa and Akron, all remain unchanged as well.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|
Sept. 2
|
Minnesota
|
Away
|
Sept. 11
|
Oregon
|
Home
|
Sept. 18
|
Tulsa
|
Home
|
Sept. 25
|
Akron
|
Home
|
Oct. 2
|
Rutgers
|
Away
|
Oct. 9
|
Maryland
|
Home
|
Oct. 23
|
Indiana
|
Away
|
Oct. 30
|
Penn State
|
Home
|
Nov. 6
|
Nebraska
|
Away
|
Nov. 13
|
Purdue
|
Home
|
Nov. 20
|
Michigan State
|
Home
|
Nov. 27
|
Michigan
|
Away
Every conference matchup between Minnesota and Michigan has switched dates though.
Ohio State will still have a bye on the week of Oct. 16, but following the end of its nonconference schedule on Sept. 25, the Buckeyes will now take on Rutgers and Maryland instead of Nebraska and Purdue on Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, the two weeks leading into the bye.
The Buckeyes return to action against Indiana on Oct. 23, when they were originally scheduled to face Rutgers, followed by games against Penn State, Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan State in successive weeks leading up to the rivalry game.
The original schedule had Ohio State playing (in order) Rutgers, Michigan State, Indiana, Maryland and Penn State in that same stretch.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|
Sept. 2
|
Minnesota
|
Away
|
Sept. 11
|
Oregon
|
Home
|
Sept. 18
|
Tulsa
|
Home
|
Sept. 25
|
Akron
|
Home
|
Oct. 2
|
Nebraska
|
Away
|
Oct. 9
|
Purdue
|
Home
|
Oct. 23
|
Rutgers
|
Away
|
Oct. 30
|
Michigan State
|
Home
|
Nov. 6
|
Indiana
|
Away
|
Nov. 13
|
Maryland
|
Home
|
Nov. 20
|
Penn State
|
Home
|
Nov. 27
|
Michigan
|
Away
The Big Ten Championship Game, which Ohio State has now won in four-consecutive years, will be played on Dec. 4; one week after the Buckeyes play Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Ohio State has now won 21-straight games against Big Ten competition, dating back to the 2018 season when unranked Purdue knocked off the then-No. 2-ranked Buckeyes 49-20.