BuckeyeGrove - How Ohio State's 2021 schedule looks after Big Ten revisions

As evidenced by the lead-up to the 2020 Big Ten football season, no schedule is safe from tweaks and adjustments in the age of COVID-19.

That was proven true once again Friday, as the Big Ten announced a slew of revisions to its 2021 football schedule, which means Ohio State's slate will look a bit different than it did before.

The Buckeyes' nine conference opponents remain the same, and no Big Ten matchup will change location. Ohio State's previously scheduled home games will still be played at home and vice versa on the road, but the dates on which the Buckeyes will play seven of their nine Big Ten opponents have now been rearranged.

One thing that won't change is that the Buckeyes will still play Michigan in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27 as previously scheduled. The Game was canceled this past year due to COVID-19 concerns in the Wolverine program. The last time the rivals met was a 56-27 Ohio State win in 2019, which also took place at the Big House.

The Buckeyes' first four games of the season, including a season opener against Minnesota followed by nonconference matchups with Oregon, Tulsa and Akron, all remain unchanged as well.