Why Ohio State slipped in this “way-too-early” college basketball ranking

The Ohio State men’s basketball team continues to be held in high regard by most pundits and experts this offseason, ranking among a handful of the nation’s top teams in most preseason lists. But the Buckeyes did see a slip in one updated set of rankings this week, even if it was a rather minor one. The Buckeyes, who ranked No. 4 in April 29’s last version of Jeff Borzello’s “way-too-early” top 25 list for ESPN, dropped to No. 5 on Tuesday despite no major developments with the team, outside of head coach Chris Holtmann hiring former Seton Hall assistant Tony Skinn to replace Terry Johnson on his staff. RELATED: Former Seton Hall assistant Tony Skinn to join Buckeye staff In fact, Ohio State’s slight dip had more to do with a recent transfer addition made by Kansas, which vaulted from No. 8 to No. 4 on Borzello’s list after adding former Arizona State guard Remy Martin –– who Borzello called “arguably the best transfer in the game” –– to its roster.

Outside of the Jayhawks, who finished No. 12 in the final AP Poll last season after losing in the second round of the Tournament as a No. 3 seed, the only other teams sitting ahead of the Buckeyes on the set of rankings in question are UCLA, Villanova and Gonzaga at No. 3, No. 2 and No. 1, respectively. Borzello said that the recent return of Drew Timme, who he labeled as the favorite for the Wooden Award heading into next season, cemented Gonzaga as his top-ranked team entering 2021-22, while Jay Wright and Mick Cronin’s groups have plenty of promise of their own.

Preseason top 10 (per Borzello for ESPN) Rank Team Conference No. 1 Gonzaga WCC No. 2 Villanova Big 12 No. 3 UCLA Pac-12 No. 4 Kansas Big 12 No. 5 Ohio State Big Ten No. 6 Purdue Big Ten No. 7 Baylor Big 12 No. 8 Michigan Big Ten No. 9 Kentucky SEC No. 10 Alabama SEC

At No. 5, the Buckeyes have had a “positive offseason thus far,” according to Borzello, despite the fact that All-Big Ten performers E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington remain undecided about their futures. Borzello said Liddell could be a preseason All-American and contender for Big Ten Player of the Year if he returns to the fold, and said that even if Washington were to leave the program, the addition of Rivals.com’s No. 40-rated 2021 recruit Malaki Branham could be a “solid contingency plan.”