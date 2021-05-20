Former Seton Hall assistant Tony Skinn to join Buckeye staff

The Asbury Park Press's Jerry Carino reported Thursday that Tony Skinn , a former assistant coach at Seton Hall under head coach Kevin Willard for the past three seasons, has joined the Buckeye program.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has reportedly filled the assistant coaching vacancy on his staff.

Skinn fills the void created by the departure of long-time Holtmann assistant Terry Johnson, who left Columbus to join Matt Painter's staff at Purdue in April.

Holtmann said in April that in Johnson's absence, assistant coach Jake Diebler would become the team's new "defensive coordinator", and that he would take his time with the new hire. Holtmann said the vacant position on his staff was in "incredibly high demand."

Prior to his time at Seton Hall, Skinn, 38, was an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech from 2015 to '18, and had previously spent time as a high school athletic director in Washington D.C.

Skinn played college basketball at George Mason from 2003 to '06 and was the second-leading scorer on the 2005-06 team that made a run to the Final Four.

Following his collegiate career, Skinn played professionally for several seasons, including three in France. Skinn, who was born in Nigeria, was a member of the 2012 Nigerian national basketball team that qualified for the Olympics.

With Skinn on staff at Seton Hall, the Pirates went 55-36 and made one NCAA Tournament appearance in the past three seasons.

According to Skinn's Seton Hall bio, the assistant coach worked closely with the team's backcourt.