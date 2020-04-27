COLUMBUS, Ohio - Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was expected to be one of, if not the first running back off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dobbins ended up not the first, second or even third running back taken. In fact, Dobbins waited until late into Friday evening, watching 54 players and four running backs go ahead of him until he was eventually drafted with the 55th overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens.

He had been connected with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs during the pre-draft process, but those teams passed on him a combined five times as the Chiefs eventually took LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the final pick in the first round, the only running back off the board among the first 32 selections.

The slide was surprising as it was speculated Dobbins could be a first-round pick, but the way that Ryan Day looked at it was that there weren't many teams in the market.

"There's a lot of teams that, if they were drafting a running back, probably would have taken him sooner. It just worked out that way," Day said Sunday. "I think that he's got his opportunity, he's going to make it work. He's in a great organization there, so I think that's a great fit."