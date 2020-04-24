With the 55th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, J.K. Dobbins has been selected by the Baltimore Ravens to begin his NFL career.

Dobbins, a native of La Grange, Texas, made a quick impact in his freshman season with 1,403 rushing yards, including a 181-yard performance against Indiana in his debut for the Buckeyes.

Going into a hyped sophomore season, his numbers fell as he split carries with Mike Weber in Ohio State's pass-oriented offense, tallying just 1,053 yards despite carrying the ball 36 more times than he did his freshman year.

Despite rushing for over 1,000 yards, Dobbins viewed the season as a failure and said it drove him going into his third season with the Buckeyes.

That junior year is where he solidified himself as an early pick in this year's draft. Without anyone taking away carries, Dobbins rushed for 2,003 yards, the first Buckeyes to ever eclipse the 2,000 yard mark.

With those numbers, he passed Eddie George's single-season record of 1,927 yards. He also became the first Ohio State player to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.

Dobbins also had career highs in rushing yards (211) and rushing touchdowns (four) against Michigan in 2019.

The record-breaking performance led to Dobbins being named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football, and finishing sixth in Heisman voting, in addition to being voted First Team All-Big Ten and First Team All-American.

Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, the second most in Ohio State history behind Archie Griffin, and 38 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for at least 100 yards on 19 occasions, and the Buckeyes were 18-1 in those games. Additionally, he caught 71 passes for 645 yards and five touchdowns.

With the selection by Baltimore, Dobbins is the fifth Ohio State running back taken in the NFL Draft since 2010, joining Weber, Ezekiel Elliot, Carlos Hyde, and Dan "Boom" Herron.

Dobbins is the fourth Ohio State player off the board, joining Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette.