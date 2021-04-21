Why Chris Olave returned for a senior season at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Surely, even after playing just seven games as a junior, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave had nothing left to prove at the collegiate level following January’s national championship.
Not if you ask him, though.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news