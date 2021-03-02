With nearly a week in between games, the Buckeyes have plenty of time to sit back and watch how the seeding picture plays out for the Big Ten Tournament as Ohio State approaches its regular season finale.

The Buckeyes held down the prospective No. 3 spot in the conference for quite some time, but their third-straight loss on Sunday in a matchup with Iowa dropped Ohio State two spots in the Big Ten standings, now sitting at fifth place with just one game to go.

With a 12-7 conference record, Ohio State can only finish as bad as .600, at 12-8, or as good as .650 with a 13-7 Big Ten resume. That means Ohio State can still finish as high as the third seed, or as low as fifth, which puts it right on the edge of an important dividing line for the Big Ten postseason.

Securing the fourth or higher seed would allow the Buckeyes a bye in the conference tournament, meaning they would not play until the quarterfinal round, at which point six teams would have already been eliminated.

Michigan and Illinois, the top two teams in the conference standings, are the only two that are guaranteed to finish with better Big Ten win percentages than Ohio State, even though both programs still have two games remaining, including a head-to-head with each other, as well as the OSU-Illinois matchup on Saturday.

Iowa, Purdue and Wisconsin, the third, fourth and sixth-place teams in the Big Ten at present, are the teams to keep an eye on this week for Ohio State fans, and each have two upcoming matchups.

We take a look ahead at the last week of regular season play in the Big Ten, and the contests that affect Ohio State’s postseason seeding the most.