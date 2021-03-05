BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State uses three-run 13th to earn first win of 2021

Best thing about 1-0...

Ohio State (1-0) earned its first win of the 2021 season with a 6-3 victory in 13 innings over Illinois (0-1) on Friday behind 13 hits and an impressive collegiate debut by freshman outfielder Kade Kern, who finished the game 5-6 and a home run shy of the cycle.

"Going into today I wasn’t sure if I was going to start or not, but I just had been working my hardest," Kern said. "I really appreciate our coaches believing in me and putting me out there. This team hadn’t played in almost over a year, so I think it was just a thing that the whole team has been ready to play and has been preparing for something like this for over a year."

Junior shortstop Zach Dezenzo was hit by a pitch to leadoff the top of the 13th, then scored when redshirt-senior catcher Brent Todys cracked a go-ahead double down the left field line two batters later.

Sophomore left fielder Nolan Clegg scored Todys on an RBI single, and Kern doubled in the third run to score sophomore right fielder Mitchell Okuley.

Illinois put runners in scoring position in each inning of the final six innings, even working a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the 12th, but junior right-handed pitcher Bayden Root buckled down and got a flyout to finish the 12th before striking out the final two Illini hitters to close the ballgame.

“Our conference keeps getting better and better and better," head coach Greg Beals said. "Illinois is a good ballclub, and those two starting pitchers were in a heavyweight fight for six innings. It’s really easy to manage a ballclub when guys do what they’re capable of doing. Our pitching staff did that today."