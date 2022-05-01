Which Ohio State players will be drafted in 2023?

The 2022 NFL Draft is complete. Six former Ohio State players are off to the NFL, including Garrett Wilson, selected at No. 10 to the New York Jets, and Chris Olave, selected at No. 11 to the New Orleans Saints: the Buckeyes' first two receivers selected in the first round since 2007. But Ohio State's not done. 2023 is likely to bring many more Buckeyes to the front of draft conversations, with a Heisman finalist quarterback, a record-breaking wide receiver and two NFL-caliber tackles likely heading into their final seasons of college football. Here's a look at which Buckeyes could have their names called at this time next year.

QB C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud already kind of had his Pro Day. The Ohio State quarterback threw for NFL scouts in an attempt to give Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson one final showcase ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, Stroud got much of the attention with one more season to go, talking with multiple NFL head coaches and executives after his throwing session. Coming off a redshirt freshman season in which he was a Heisman finalist and the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Year — the fourth straight season an Ohio State quarterback has taken home the award — Stroud has high expectations for what many believe will be his last season in Columbus, ending with another trip to New York City and, possibly, the title of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With +400 odds to win the Heisman Trophy according to FoxBet, Stroud could catapult himself to the forefront of draft conversation by this time next year.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

With a quarterback in Stroud that could be the first quarterback or even the first player off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jaxon Smth-Njigba has the potential to be the first wide receiver off the board next April. After finishing his sophomore season with a team-leading 95 catches and 1,606 receiving yards, the Rockwall, TX native is looked at as one of the nation's top returning receivers in 2022, especially after his 15-catch, 347-yard performance against Utah in the Rose Bowl, bringing in three of Stroud's six touchdown passes. Even if opposing defensive coordinators plan to eliminate Smith-Njigba in the passing game, instead allowing receivers like Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. to shine, there's enough on film to show NFL teams what he could do at the next level, while there's also enough talent to show that he will still make an impact in what will likely be his final season of college football.

OT Paris Johnson Jr.

From the moment Paris Johnson Jr. arrived on campus, he was viewed as a future first-round pick. The former five-star offensive tackle, growing into his 6-foot-6, 315-pound frame heading into his junior season, didn't take a traditional path to being Ohio State's starting left tackle in 2022. To get on the field fastest and to help the line, Johnson started off at guard, starting the 2021 season at right guard for an offensive line that had four tackles starting at each position other than center. With the departure of Nicholas Petit-Frere to the NFL, Johnson is moving back to his natural position of tackle, tasked with protecting Stroud's blind side after not allowing a single sack at right guard last season along with only one quarterback hit. If Johnson adjusts well, he could be in the running for being a first-round selection in 2023 as a prototypical tackle with the versatility to play guard at a moment's notice.

OT Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones looks the part of an NFL first-round tackle. Standing at 6-foot-8, 360 pounds, the junior was an imposing figure on the right side of Ohio State's line last season. finishing as the Buckeyes' highest-rated run blocker and fourth-highest pass blocker, allowing seven hurries and 11 pressures along with three sacks. Returning for his senior season at Ohio State, Jones will anchor the right side of the offensive line again for the Buckeyes with Johnson on the opposite side, looking to boost his draft stock from what could have been a second- or third-round pick a season ago to a first round pick heading into 2023.

SAF Ronnie Hickman

Ronnie Hickman was everywhere a season ago for Ohio State. The redshirt sophomore safety finished with 99 tackles, adding two interceptions, two pass deflections and a tackle for loss for a Buckeye secondary that was less than satisfying in 2021. Heading into 2022 with a new defensive coordinator in Jim Knowles that's bringing in his "safety-driven defense" from Oklahoma State, Hickman could see his draft stock rise if he remains at the center of everything the Buckeyes are doing in the defensive backfield.

DE Zach Harrison

Zach Harrison returned with something to prove in 2022. The former five-star defensive end and the No. 23 player in the 2019 class has been solid for the Buckeyes, generating 16 tackles-for-loss and 7.5 sacks over his first three seasons, but hasn't been able to show that dominance in the same vein as Chase Young or Nick and Joey Bosa did on Larry Johnson's defensive line. With a new defensive coordinator leading the way in Knowles, one who is known for the amount of pressure his defenses create at the line of scrimmage, Harrison could boost his stock and show that dominance on the end if given the chance for a prominent role in the Buckeyes' defense. But based on the track record of the room already, expect Harrison to be selected in 2023 regardless of how his senior season turns out.

OG Matthew Jones

Matthew Jones has been waiting his turn. After spending last season as the versatile sixth-man on the offensive line, getting reps at both guard spots along with the center position, Jones will take over the starting left guard spot in 2022. Jones was a solid option on the line for the Buckeyes in 2021, allowing no sacks in his 459 snaps of playing time. While he may not be the first option off the board given his position, Jones could develop into a valuable asset at the next level and has the opportunity to show professional teams what they could get heading into next season at either guard spot or even as a backup center.

CB Cameron Brown

If there's any player on Ohio State's roster that has a chance to boost his draft stock significantly in 2022, it's Cameron Brown. Paired with Denzel Burke, who broke through as one of the Big Ten's top cornerbacks as a freshman last season, Brown showed he was no slouch either, allowing 13 receptions on 34 targets — a 38.2% completion rate — for 189 yards and no touchdowns. With Burke guarding the No. 1 receiver, Brown could get his fair share of targets, giving him the opportunity to emerge and get the attention of NFL scouts, especially for a room that has had many first-round draft picks in the last decade. Is Brown there yet? No, but given the track record of the room, he could grow into that potential incredibly quickly. No matter what he does, having Ohio State on his resume will likely get Brown a chance at the next level no matter what happens in 2022.

DT Taron Vincent

Taron Vincent is another player who's turn has arrived. Once a four-star and the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2018 class, Vincent was sidelined with a shoulder injury until the middle of the 2020 season, taking control of the middle of Ohio State's defensive line in 2021with 370 snaps, second-most from a defensive tackle behind Haskell Garrett. With a room filled with options from Jerron Cage and Ty Hamilton to Tyleik Williams, Vincent has the potential to be a leader in the room, meeting his potential and developing into a draft pick. Could he be drafted where Garrett was in 2022? Only time will tell.

Other possible selections