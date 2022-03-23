C.J. Stroud gets NFL preview at Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson's Pro Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wednesday was not Garrett Wilson’s first Pro Day.

That came last year, serving as an accessory for former Ohio State quarterback and current Chicago Bear Justin Fields, doing everything he wanted to do, being there for him, show off what he wanted to show off. With it, once Wednesday came, Wilson was able to embrace Fields’ mindset preparing for his own chance in the spotlight.

But Wilson and Chris Olave needed their own accessory. It just so happened to be possibly the quarterback who could be first in line to be taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It wasn’t C.J. Stroud’s show, though. He served at the pleasure of Olave and Wilson, walking up to each of them, adhering to the routes and suggestions each one had in front of a plethora of NFL coaches and scouts.

That’s all the Buckeyes redshirt sophomore quarterback wanted out of Wednesday afternoon, knowing what came with it.

“I was excited. I damn near didn’t sleep last night,” Stroud said. “I was just excited to come out here and have the opportunity.”

There wasn’t a quarterback Wilson or Olave would rather have.

To Wilson, Stroud throws a ball that is not hard to catch, understanding touch and pace on his throws. The way he approaches practice and walk-throughs, the wide receiver said, is so detailed, knowing that with Stroud on the field, him and Olave would come out looking crisp and clean.

“He brings something to the table that not a lot of people bring to the table,” Wilson said.

To Olave, Stroud’s a pocket passer in the best sense, showing the ability to make any throw across the field, whether it’s a short crossing route to a deep out route.

“I think having C.J. back there makes it easier on the receivers, and I think he showed that today,” Olave said.

Standing in the position of a middle linebacker facing Stroud and his two first-round receivers during their showcase, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn’t see anything he didn’t already know.

He watched his redshirt sophomore talk with Wilson, going through an intricate four-step route to close his day, lining up and running it to perfection off a play-action look. It’s a route he replicated with Olave on the other side, seemingly replicating Fields’ Pro Day action from a season ago.

This is the path Day knows Stroud is on, seeing him with the same opportunity Wilson and Olave had with Fields a season ago: with the confidence of coming into his own Pro Day knowing he’s done it before.