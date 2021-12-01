Which Ohio State offensive players earned postseason Big Ten honors?

The Ohio State defense had only one All-Big Ten first-team player in defensive tackle Haskell Garrett. The Buckeye offense had quite a bit more than that.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive guard Thayer Munford and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere each earned first-team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches, while Stroud, Munford and Petit-Frere were each first-team members by the media.

Stroud finished with a conference-high 3,862 passing yards in 11 games, throwing 38 touchdowns — 14 more than any other quarterback in the Big Ten — with five interceptions. The redshirt freshman was also one of two Big Ten quarterbacks, along with Purdue's Aidan O'Connell, to complete more than 70% of his passes.

Olave recorded a Big Ten-high 13 touchdowns in 12 games, recording 936 receiving yards on 65 receptions for an average of 78 yards per game.

Munford and Petit-Frere helped Ohio State's run game average 186.2 yards per game with 24 rushing touchdowns, along with a conference high average of 5.5 yards per rush. The guard and the tackle, respectively, also helped Ohio State allow 17 sacks in 12 games — third least in the conference.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and offensive guard Paris Johnson Jr. were each named to the coaches All-Big Ten second team, while wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offensive tackle Dawand Jones rounded out the third team.

Henderson, Olave, Wilson and Jones were named to the second-team by the media and Smith-Njigba and Johnson were third-team honorees.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert was named as an honorable mention by both the coaches and the media, while offensive guard Matthew Jones and center Luke Wypler were named honorable mentions by the media.