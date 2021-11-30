Which Ohio State defensive players earned postseason Big Ten honors?

With the regular season complete and the conference championship looming, the Big Ten began to release its postseason awards Tuesday, starting with defense and special teams.

No individual defense award was recorded by an Ohio State defender for only the second time in the past eight seasons, a defense that was No. 7 in the conference allowing 20.9 points per game and No. 7 in the conference allowing 365.4 yards per game.

But Ohio State still had a handful of players getting postseason honors.

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was the Buckeyes' only representative on the All-Big Ten first-team defense according to the Big Ten coaches.

Garrett finished the season with 22 tackles, including seven for loss and 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, a pass deflection and a defensive touchdown.

Defensive end Tyreke Smith and safety Ronnie Hickman were named to the second team according to the coaches, while defensive end Zach Harrison and cornerback Denzel Burke were named to the third team.

Cornerbacks Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown, along with defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson were named as honorable mentions.

Harrison was named second-team All Big Ten by the media, while Smith and Hickman earned third-team honors.

Banks, Brown, Burke, linebacker Steele Chambers, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Jackson, safety Bryson Shaw, defensive tackle Taron Vincent and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams were all named honorable mentions by the media.

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles was named second-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was named as a special teams honorable mention kick returner by the media.

The Big Ten offensive and coaches awards will be announced Wednesday.