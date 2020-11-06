BuckeyeGrove - Where Ohio State's commits are playing (Nov. 6 and Nov. 7)

2021 Class

Team Record: 2-6 Upcoming Game: According to MaxPreps, Ensworth's matchup with Kennedy Catholic tonight is a rescheduled game. This is expected to be the Tigers' final game of the season, with the team hoping to end a two-game losing streak. Last Week's Stats: Turrentine caught four passes for 21 yards.

Team Record: 2-3 Upcoming Game: After a much-needed bye week, Episcopal will have their work cut out for them tonight. Donovan Jackson and company are slated to take on Kinkaid, which is a perfect 6-0 on the season. Last Week's Stats: N/A as he was on a bye.

Team Record: 3-0 Upcoming Game: In a season that was severely shortened as a result of COVID-19, De Smet is already set for a playoff game after just three games. They will play Christian Brothers (4-1) later today in the Class 6 District 2 Semifinal. The Spartans are coming off of a 55-0 victory over Howell Central last week. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 5-0 Upcoming Game: Just like Johnson, his future position teammate, Dunn and his teammates at South Warren High School are looking to maintain their perfect record on the season. The program will face off against North Hardin (7-0) in an away non-conference game tonight. Last Week's Stats: N/A as he was on a bye.

Team Record: 8-1 Upcoming Game: Washington High School has a tough task on their hands in the Division 2 - Region 7 Regional Final tonight. The Tigers are set to take on Perry (9-0) in their biggest game of the season, so this should be an exciting matchup. Last Week's Stats: N/A.

Team Record: 7-2 Upcoming Game: As is the case with Ballard, Johnson is also gearing up to play in the Regional Final tonight at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The La Salle Lancers will go up against Winton Woods, which is a perfect 9-0 on the year. Last Week's Stats: Johnson was a key contributor last week with nine tackles and three pass break ups.

Team Record: 6-3 Upcoming Game: North Gwinnett is looking to bounce back after a difficult 21-42 loss on the road versus Collins Hill on Friday. Jordan Hancock and company have two games left until the playoffs begin, with tonight's matchup being against Peachtree Ridge (3-2). Last Week's Stats: Hancock had his struggles against borderline five-star junior Travis Hunter, but did have an interception, a tackle and a pass deflection last week. You can check out my full breakdown of his game right HERE.

Team Record: 3-0 Upcoming Game: St. Joseph's Prep, led by future Ohio State pledges Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr., has started the season with three victories of double digits or more. They should be able to keep their momentum going when they go on the road for a matchup with Roman Catholic (0-3) tomorrow night. Last Week's Stats: McCord tossed for 234 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns, while Harrison had two receptions for 65 yards and a TD.

Team Record: 9-0 Upcoming Game: It should be an epic battle tomorrow night in the Division 5 - Region 19 Regional Final between Ironton and Ridgewood. Both programs are 9-0 and are coming off close wins in their previous games. Last Week's Stats: Carrico was a workhorse last weekend as he had 25 rushes for over 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Team Record: 2-2 Upcoming Game: Make it two straight victories for Cherokee Trail after starting off the season with an 0-2 mark. The Cougars will hope to make that back-to-back-back wins when they host Grandview (2-2) later tonight. Last Week's Stats: Hart caught seven passes for 82 yards, while also having his first offensive touchdown of the season.

2022 Class

Team Record: 6-0 Upcoming Game: Allatoona has yet to drop a game this season, and is looking to improve their record to 7-0 today. Bennett Christian and his Buccaneer teammates will host Kell (4-2) in a regional game. Last Week's Stats: N/A

Team Record: 7-2 Upcoming Game: No teams that were labeled as the No. 1 through No. 4 seeds in the Division 3 - Region 12 made it to the Region Final tonight. Instead, it will be Archbishop Alter facing off against Ross High School at 7:00 p.m. EST. Ross is 8-1 on the year, so this should be a close game. Last Week's Stats: Along with dominating defensively, Hicks caught a 72-yard touchdown pass.