BuckeyeGrove - Film Breakdown: Jordan Hancock's matchup against Collins Hill

In the video above, BuckeyeGrove analyzes Ohio State commit Jordan Hancock's recent performance against Collins Hill High School.

This marked Hancock's second game of the season after initially opting out due to his mother's breast cancer fight and his father's current heart condition.

Hancock definitely had his hands full as he was matched up with borderline five-star junior Travis Hunter the whole night, with Rivals250 QB Sam Horn throwing to Hunter. Even though he gave up a couple of touchdowns, Hancock made some nice plays against the Eagles, including an interception early in that matchup.

Click the video at the top of the page for my full breakdown on how Hancock did this past Friday and, as always, stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove.