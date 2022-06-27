Where does Ohio State stand at cornerback in 2023?

Tim Walton's been busy ever since he first arrived at Ohio State in January.

After 13 seasons in the NFL with four different teams — the Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars — the Ohio State secondary and cornerbacks coach returned to the recruiting trail for the first time since 2008. But He had an advantage this time after stints with Bowling Green, Memphis, Syracuse, LSU and Miami: he was advertising his own school.

Walton was a cornerback at Ohio State, having developed on the same campus as the one he's trying to get high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to join.

“The brand is the brand, but it is next level,” Walton said when he was first hired in January.

And so far, the brand has worked.

Putting down roots in the south, Walton has secured two cornerbacks in the 2023 class: four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson out of Tampa, one of six members of the class from Florida, and four-star cornerback Kayin Lee out of Ellenwood, Ga.: the Buckeyes' first defensive player out of Georgia since Jordan Hancock in 2021 and also a former Bulldogs commit.

In his short time, Walton, along with safeties coach Perry Eliano, has kept Ohio State in the conversation for some of the top corners in the country, whether it's No. 1-ranked five-star corner Cormani McClain or Cincinnati four-star Jermaine Mathews, who's commitment date is set for July 1.

It's a defensive backs position both Eliano and Walton have kept full, adding Cedrick Hawkins and Malik Hartford to the safety room, while remaining finalists for players like Jayden Bonsu, Joenel Aguero and Caleb Downs.

On the outside, the question still remains: how many cornerbacks does Ohio State need in the 2023 class?