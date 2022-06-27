2023 CB Kayin Lee commits to Ohio State

Ohio State’s focus on the 2023 recruiting trail over the past week has been at wide receiver, bringing in Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and Noah Rogers within the span of three days.

Now, one day after the Buckeyes completed their biggest official visit weekend of the summer and the day that the recruiting dead period begins, Ohio State turned its focus to the position immediately opposite those three receivers.

And it started in Georgia.

Four-star cornerback Kayin Lee announced that he was committing to Ohio State.

He's the No. 17 player out of Georgia in the class, the No. 24 cornerback and the No. 191 player in the country.

Ohio State beat out multiple teams like Georgia, where he was formerly commited to, Nebraska and Georgia Tech for the four-star corner, who had offers from LSU, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon and Notre Dame, among others.

Ohio State keeps the No. 1 recruiting class title in the country, 168 points ahead of second-place Notre Dame.