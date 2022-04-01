Where do Ohio State's safeties stand as Josh Proctor works his way back?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day remembers what Josh Proctor can do when he’s at his best and when he’s healthy.

He’s rangy, a safety with the ability to cover a lot of ground. He’s physical, getting after opposing receivers downfield or in the backfield blitzing opposing running backs or quarterbacks.

The Ohio State head coach can picture distinct moments when Proctor shined: a specific hit against Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the 2019 College Football Playoff and a hit against Wisconsin earlier in that same season that ended the game, for example.

“When he’s playing at his best, he’s all over the place,” Day said. “He plays with discipline, can really affect the game in a lot of areas and he can get away with some things that maybe other guys can’t. And that’s what we’re looking for out of him.”

But Proctor’s not something Ohio State has right now.

The Ohio State safety is working his way back, an encouraging sign after breaking his leg during the Buckeyes’ loss to Oregon in Week 2 of the 2021 season, but is not expected to take part in full-contact team workouts, starting slow with individual drills.

"I wish he could do more. He's just kind of getting started and moving around out there with individual drills," Day said. "It's been a long road to come back from, and that's not easy. He's had a few injuries in his career. Wish he could do more right now, but he's kind of inching his way back. But that's OK. It's a long way to August."

With Proctor sidelined for now, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has only really seen what the safety had done in the past and heard about the impact the safety could make, despite seeing nothing himself.

“He’s a guy that can really change the game,” Knowles said.