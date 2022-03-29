Josh Proctor 'inching his way back' as he returns to Ohio State drill work

COLUMBUS – Josh Proctor is back.

It's not in a full capacity. But the Ohio State safety has returned to the field, going through limited drills during Tuesday's spring practice session after previously being limited to stretching during pre-practice warmups.

Proctor, who emerged as a key contributor for the Buckeyes' defense in 2020 before cementing a starting spot for a second consecutive season in 2021, suffered a broken leg during Ohio State's game against Oregon in Week 2 last year.

It appeared Proctor's career at Ohio State may be over following the crushing injury, but the standout safety elected to return for another season instead of heading to the NFL Draft.

Now, Proctor is continuing his recovery process and took the next step to a full-time return to the field during Tuesday's practice. He was doing light drill work, going through footwork drills with the defensive backs in addition to drills working on shedding blocks.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday that Proctor is still in the beginning stages of getting back on the field in a full capacity.

"I wish he could do more. He's just kind of getting started and moving around out there with individual drills," Day said. "It's been a long road to come back from, and that's not easy. He's had a few injuries in his career. Wish he could do more right now, but he's kind of inching his way back. But that's OK. It's a long way to August."

Proctor's return to Ohio State's sixth practice of the spring (out of 15 total practices) puts him in line with what Day said he was hopeful to see earlier this month. The Buckeyes coach said the team hoped Proctor would return to drill work "into the middle of the spring."

Proctor was not one of the 10 players listed as unavailable for the spring, but Day also said earlier this month that he was unsure whether or not Proctor would be at full strength at any point during spring ball.

It remains to be seen how limited Proctor will be throughout the rest of March and April. But his return is crucial to the Buckeyes as he will likely be called upon for a major role in a Jim Knowles defense that relies so heavily on safeties.

That's why his return to the field Tuesday was such an important first step for Proctor and another key step in Ohio State's goal of a defensive turnaround in 2022.