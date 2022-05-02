Where do Ohio State's newest NFL Draft picks fit in at the next level?

Ohio State knew what each of the Buckeyes' draft picks brought each time it took the field at Ohio Stadium. Now officially at the next level, here's a look at what each could bring to their new teams after being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

WR Garrett Wilson — No. 10, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson fits right into a New York Jets offense that's completely revamping its offensive identity. After taking former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick and former Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets seem to be building from the ground up, along with wide receiver Corey Davis and running back Michael Carter. With Moore at 5-foot-10 occupying the slot position, Wilson, who's shown an ability to move around throughout the offense, will likely start on the outside with Davis, who's 6-foot-3. No Jets receiver in 2021 brought in more receiving yards (538) and receiving touchdowns (5) than Moore last season, while no Jets receiver has brought in more than 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns since Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker both did so in 2015. Just like he did at Ohio State, Garrett Wilson immediately brings in highlight-reel and big-play ability to New York, using his 4.38 40-yard-dash speed and his strength in his hands to show a potential of consistency the Jets haven't had in a receiver in seven years.

WR Chris Olave — No. 11, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints seem to have a lot of trust in Chris Olave. Originally slotted at No. 16, the Saints gave the Washington Commanders a third-round pick (No. 98) and a fourth-round pick (No. 120) to swap slots and take the record-breaking Ohio State wide receiver. The Saints know what potential former Buckeye receivers bring, having drafted Michael Thomas as the No. 47 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft that turned into an AP Offensive Player of the Year award winner, two first-team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl appearances. With Thomas looking to return in 2022 after an ankle injury kept him sidelined in 2021, Olave will likely slot right in at the other outside spot, along with receivers like Marquez Callaway, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Tre'Quan Smith. For a team that averaged 21.4 points and 187.4 passing yards per game with Jameis Winston at the helm in 2021, expectations are raised with Olave serving as another weapon to use for a passing game that's still trying to find its juice after the retirement of Drew Brees after the 2020 campaign.

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere — No. 69, Tennessee Titans

Nicholas Petit-Frere could not have entered a much better situation. The Ohio State offensive tackle enters an offense where the run game has been its identity, led by former Heisman Trophy winner and former Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry at running back. The starting lineup for head coach and former Ohio State defensive end/linebacker Mike Vrabel seems to be pretty much set with the tackle spots anchored by former Michigan first-round pick Taylor Lewan and former North Dakota State second-round pick Dillon Radunz anchoring the two tackle spots. At 6-foot-5, 316 pounds, Petit-Frere can use his athletic versatility to fill in where needed on the outside of the Titans' depth chart, seemingly entering the Titans' line as the first tackle off the bench with room to grow. Petit-Frere will also be joined on the line by former Ohio State offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, who signed a two-year deal with the Titans this offseason.

TE Jeremy Ruckert — No. 101, New York Jets

After entering Ohio State as the No. 101 player in the 2018 class, Jeremy Ruckert is off to the NFL, returning home to Long Island to join fellow Buckeye Garrett Wilson with the New York Jets. Ruckert's path to the front of the depth chart seems a bit more strenuous than Wilson's is. This offseason, the Jets signed former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah to a three-year deal, while also signing former Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin to a three-year deal. Ruckert will not be forced into the limelight as quickly as Wilson will be at receiver, but with his all-around ability and, now being in a league where the tight end is utilized more effectively in both the blocking and passing game, it shouldn't be long before the former Ohio State tight end is making an impact in his home state.

DE Tyreke Smith — No. 158, Seattle Seahawks

Tyreke Smith never really got his chance to shine at the college level. The Cleveland Heights native had high expectations, coming into Larry Johnson's defensive line room the year after the Buckeyes secured Chase Young, having already developed players like Nick and Joey Bosa, along with Sam Hubbard at the end position. Fifty five tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks later, Smith is getting a chance to meet that expectation at the next level with the Seattle Seahawks on the edge. Just not at defensive end. In a video the Seahawks released of Smith getting his draft call, head coach Pete Carroll said Smith would line up as an outside linebacker and as an edge rusher and that the coaches would teach he everything he needs to know about the position.

In what seems to be similar to Knowles' Leo or Jack position at Ohio State, the Seahawks picked up Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe in the second round to possibly fill that hole, coming in at 6-foot-4, 261 pounds, along with third-year defensive end Alton Robinson out of Syracuse. It's a position where it seems like the Seahawks have a lot of teaching to do, but one Carroll and his team feels like Smith can fill.

OL Thayer Munford — No. 238, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders seem to know what they are going to get in Thayer Munford. On the tweet announcing Ohio State's final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Raiders simply said, "more versatility on the line." Especially after his last season with the Buckeyes, that's something Munford brings that many don't.

In his five seasons with the Buckeyes, Munford spent that majority of his time protecting the quarterback's blind side, accumulating 2,437 snaps on the outside. However, Munford also spent time at right tackle in his first season with the program and started at left guard as a redshirt senior with Petit-Frere occupying the outside. With all of the different spots, Munford averaged a 75.1 run block rating and a 73.6 pass block rating per Pro Football Focus over his five-year Ohio State career, eclipsing 87 on both at left tackle in 2020. While he may not have the ability to be a starter right from the get go like Petit-Frere could be, Munford provides versatility that could put him on the field faster than his counterpart.

What about the undrafted free agents?