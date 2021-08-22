What we learned about the Ohio State running backs room this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Less than two weeks remain before the Buckeyes' 2021 season kicks off, but who will start at the running back position for Ohio State is still a relative unknown. Assistant coach Tony Alford and his loaded running backs room spoke with the media this past week though, and we've parsed all the information to bring you a handful of updates on the unit. After interviews with Alford and several of his brightest pupils on Wednesday, here's what we learned about the Ohio State running backs room.

Williams has shed 10 pounds, feels faster

The compact frame possessed by 5-foot-8 Miyan Williams is a calling card for the redshirt freshman, who has earned fan-favorite status and nicknames like “Meatball” and “Porkchop” due in part to his stature. However, the Cincinnati native said he has actually dropped 10 pounds this offseason to gain “a lot more speed and wiggle,” and now weighs around 223 pounds. “Just changing my diet really, that helped me a lot,” Williams said. “Changing my diet, eating the right stuff and just working out a lot too. I’m actually 10 pounds lighter.” Williams said he feels looser on the football field after cutting red meat from his diet altogether, and the changes appear to be aiding his cause in the preseason. The second-year Buckeye has received plenty of first-team reps at running back during fall camp, but where exactly Williams will fall in the running back rotation remains more or less anyone’s guess at this stage.

Teague working on being less "one-dimensional"

Teague is focusing on improving his agility this offseason. (© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Master Teague turned in a solid redshirt sophomore season in 2020, tallying more than 500 rushing yards and leading the team with eight touchdowns on the ground, but the fourth-year Buckeye knows he must improve in some areas if he is to take his game to the next level. “Not being so –– my eyes –– one-dimensional to one side,” Teague said this past week. “There were some times where I missed some cuts on the back side this past year. Just got to make sure my eyes are in the right place and reading the D-line right. I’ve just gotten really better with that on certain runs.” Agility has been a point of emphasis for the Tennessee native for the past two offseasons now, but after spending much of the 2020 offseason rehabbing an Achilles injury, Teague said this has been his healthiest summer in recent memory. Teague is the incumbent starter, but even with Trey Sermon gone in 2021, it’s not as if he doesn’t have a considerable amount of competition breathing down his neck to push him for that job ahead of the new season.

Henderson showing "innate" abilities in practice

Buckeye freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson has continued to make waves in practice and appears to be right in the mix to see significant carries for the Buckeyes when the season begins. Alford said Henderson has shown off a few “wild moments” in drills and scrimmages, in regards to his ability to make highlight plays, and raved about the Virginia native’s natural qualities this past week. “He’s got some innate stuff about him,” Alford said. I’d like to say I coach it all, but I can’t.” Henderson said he has “big expectations” for himself this season, although he isn’t divulging exactly what his goals are, and said he wants the chance to make an immediate impact for Ohio State, even if Alford doesn’t know quite yet exactly what the rotation will look like on Sept. 2 and beyond.

Crowley showing no ill-effects from knee injury