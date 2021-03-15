INDIANAPOLIS –– Ohio State’s four-game-in-four-day jaunt through the Big Ten Tournament was equal parts inspiring, exciting, frustrating and exhausting, depending on your perspective, but the Buckeyes showed an undeniably good account of themselves despite a championship game loss.

After their first conference title game appearance since 2013, the Buckeyes have their highest NCAA Tournament seed in eight seasons, and a potential deep run through the South region ahead of them beginning on Friday.

Before that though, Ohio State’s past week is more than deserving of some decompression and analysis.

Below we highlight the major themes from the Buckeyes’ conference tournament stretch, and sort out what we learned about this Ohio State team in its first of two postseason runs.