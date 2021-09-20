What's next for TreVeyon Henderson after Tulsa showcase?

The freshman made it clear it was all natural. When he was given the opportunity to be the first running back on the field against Tulsa, his approach was simply to go out there and play, not to think too hard.

“I can’t put that out there. That’s just between me,” Henderson said, patting his chest with a confident grin.

But other than his 277 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns, putting himself in the presence of Ohio State royalty, recording the third-most rushing yards in a single game in Buckeye history —behind Trey Sermon (331) and Eddie George (314) — Henderson remained quiet on what those other goals were.

One of those goals was apparently met on Saturday against Tulsa, breaking the Buckeyes’ freshman record for most rushing yards in a single game, a record Archie Griffin held for 49 years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — TreVeyon Henderson has a physical list of goals he wants to accomplish in his freshman season at Ohio State.

That approach worked, earning him Big Ten co-offensive player of the week honors with Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and the conference freshman of the week award.

So how much better can Henderson get? Much of Henderson’s success came from Tulsa’s defensive approach.

The Golden Hurricane ran a 3-3-5 front, with redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud saying the unit dropped eight players on each play, making it difficult to find space in the passing game to set up a rhythm. Tulsa’s approach, he said, was to give Ohio State’s offense five yards at a time, forcing patience on a quarterback who said he got “greedy” on a couple of pass plays, including an interception he threw into triple-coverage with Henderson wide open in the flat.

Even with five yards to work with on most offensive plays, Henderson was able to show his explosiveness when he got through the Golden Hurricane line.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day calls it the “home-run ability” of the running back, his ability to create space in the second level. Henderson did not look like a freshman in space, using shiftiness and a burst of speed to get past the Tulsa defenders, recording two touchdowns of 48 and 52 yards, respectively.

Henderson is built and runs like a veteran running back. But this was expected when the freshman came into Ohio State’s running back room: a four-star talent that was the No. 4 running back in the 2021 class and the No. 2 prospect from Virginia.

It was not an if Henderson gets playing time, but when. He showed that explosiveness from his first snaps against Minnesota, taking a short pass in the flat from Stroud and breaking free for a 70-yard touchdown.

The talent is there. And while there really hasn’t been any consistency in the Ohio State running back room over the first three games, Henderson definitely added a game to his resume of being the No. 1 option in the backfield moving forward.

But Henderson knew it was coming. While the freshman’s not disclosing what’s on his goal list for his freshman season at Ohio State, the confident grin says it all: he wants to be the guy.

“I’m excited right now, but at the same time, I got to keep this going,” Henderson said. “I can’t let this be a one-time thing. I have to stay hungry and go back to practice this week and work hard this week and do it again.”