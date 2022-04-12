What's next for Ohio State after Meechie Johnson Jr. transfer?

Meechie Johnson Jr. never really found his footing in 2021-22.

Coming in early during the 2020-21 season, getting his feet wet with 17 appearances in nearly six minutes per appearance, the Ohio State freshman came into his first full season with the potential of being a shot-maker, especially from 3, picking up where Duane Washington Jr. seemed to leave off.

Instead, Johnson couldn’t find his momentum, averaging 17.7 minutes per game and shooting 30.8% from the field, averaging one 3-point make on 3.2 tries per game, adding 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 turnovers per appearance.

With that, Johnson saw that a move needed to be made, announcing Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal, leaving the Buckeyes without a returning point guard heading into the 2022-23 season after Jamari Wheeler and Jimmy Sotos just completed their final seasons with Ohio State.

So what’s next for the Buckeyes?

Ohio State’s been incredibly involved in the transfer portal, putting its name in the running for players like Kansas State guard Nijel Pack, the 6-foot, 180-pound guard, who led the Wildcats with 17.4 points per game, shooting 45.5% from the field, 43.6% from 3 and 84.5% from the free-throw line, adding in 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game; or South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard, who averaged 12 points per game for the Gamecocks, shooting a career-high 39.6% from the field, with 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The Buckeyes have already secured one transfer in Wright State transfer Tanner Holden, a 6-foot-6 wing, who averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game en route to an All-Horizon League honor in 2021-22.

Ohio State also has reinforcements coming in at the guard position through its fifth-ranked 2022 recruiting class with play-making point guard Bruce Thornton, the No. 10 point guard in the country, and Roddy Gayle Jr.: Ohio State’s top-ranked player in the class at No. 34, and who head coach Chris Holtmann expects to be a defensive stalwart in the backcourt, along with shooting guard Bowen Hardman.

With the addition of Holden and the return of Justice Sueing, Ohio State has two more scholarship spots available, not counting freshman Malaki Branham, who entered the NBA Draft keeping his eligibility.

The Buckeyes are waiting for official word on if Seth Towns will return for another season.