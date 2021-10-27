What Ohio State CB Denzel Burke expects from Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Denzel Burke had never been asked to describe his play before.

The question stumped him. He took a minute, and described what opposing wide receivers, whether it’s on the practice field or in games, see every day.

“Really technical, physical, I like to talk a little mess sometimes,” the freshman cornerback said. “I just always want to be in your face.”

Maybe that’s why opposing quarterbacks have not wanted to go his way.

Burke burst onto the scene as a true freshman, manning that No. 1 cornerback spot for the Ohio State defense along with senior Sevyn Banks and redshirt junior Cameron Brown.

Through his first three games, Burke was tested on the outside. His receiver was targeted 22 times against Minnesota, Oregon and Tulsa. But in those games, the receiver brought in only 10 catches for 104 yards with a reception no longer than 13 yards. In those three games, Burke also recorded five pass breakups.

Since then, the targets for Burke have dropped dramatically.

The freshman has seen 12 targets in the last four games with receivers bringing in five catches for 47 yards, while also recording his first career interception against Rutgers.

“I think teams are starting to respect me a little more,” Burke said. “At the same time, I really want them to test me. But if they don’t, they don’t.”

No receiver has had longer than a 15-yard catch against Burke this season, who’s allowed 11 total yards after catch this season on 15 receptions.