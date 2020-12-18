What Holtmann and Ohio State learned after first Big Ten game
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No. 20 Ohio State pulled within six points at Purdue on Wednesday night with 2:54 to go, but ultimately scored just one point in its first loss of the season.
The first Big Ten game of the season was a learning experience for the Buckeyes upon looking at postgame film, according to head coach Chris Holtmann. The team shot 48.1% in the first half, but couldn't get many shots to fall and shot 29% after the break.
"It was a lot of what we thought initially after seeing it live," Holtmann said Friday. "It was a game that certainly we had chances. I thought we did some really good things, we just didn’t do enough good things. I think our toughness in certain areas, offensively and defensively, has to improve."
After getting out to a 5-0 start against five nonconference opponents, the Buckeyes saw a heightened level of competition against Purdue.
RELATED: Scoring stretches prove pivotal on both sides of ball during Buckeyes loss
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news