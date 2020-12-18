COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No. 20 Ohio State pulled within six points at Purdue on Wednesday night with 2:54 to go, but ultimately scored just one point in its first loss of the season.

The first Big Ten game of the season was a learning experience for the Buckeyes upon looking at postgame film, according to head coach Chris Holtmann. The team shot 48.1% in the first half, but couldn't get many shots to fall and shot 29% after the break.

"It was a lot of what we thought initially after seeing it live," Holtmann said Friday. "It was a game that certainly we had chances. I thought we did some really good things, we just didn’t do enough good things. I think our toughness in certain areas, offensively and defensively, has to improve."

After getting out to a 5-0 start against five nonconference opponents, the Buckeyes saw a heightened level of competition against Purdue.

