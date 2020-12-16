BuckeyeGrove - No. 20 Ohio State drops conference opener to Purdue 67-60 on the road

A steady diet of Purdue forward Trevion Williams was not conducive to the health of a short-handed and size-disadvantaged Ohio State team Wednesday, as the Buckeyes were handed their first loss of the season in the conference opener on the road. Without sophomore forward and leading scorer and rebounder E.J. Liddell, No. 20 Ohio State (5-1, 0-1 Big Ten) struggled to find an answer for Williams, the Purdue (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) big man who approached a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a 67-60 win. “I think the physicality and playing with more force, I do think that’s a bit of a learning experience for some of our guys that have not seen this kind of physicality before,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “And we’ve got to help them get better with it.”

Ohio State team stats vs. Purdue Points FG% 3FG% TO Leading scorer 60 37.9% 25% 13 Sueing (14 pts)

Despite a 14-point Boilermaker lead in the middle of the second half, the Buckeyes hung tough to make it a competitive game inside the final two minutes. A 3 from Ohio State guard Duane Washington at 2:56 cut the Purdue lead to six points, but a basket from Boilermaker guard Brandon Newman at 1:48 all but closed out the game in Mackey Arena. Ultimately a woeful 29 percent team-shooting performance in the second half doomed the Buckeyes, who could not quite get back in a game that Purdue began to pull away in midway through the second half. “I think we did some good things, but didn’t finish the game like we needed to and got beat in stretches that kind of kept it within a two or three-possession game," Holtmann said. A 3 from Purdue junior guard Eric Hunter made it a 14-point Boilermaker advantage with 8:36 to play, and after a pull-up mid-range jumper 40 seconds later, Hunter had scored the last seven points for his team. Hunter’s work was part of a 13-4 run that began to put the Buckeyes behind the eight-ball on the road.

Eric Hunter and @BoilerBall are CHARGED UP! ⚡👌 pic.twitter.com/z7HdADGSOI — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 17, 2020