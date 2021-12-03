What does Quinn Ewers' transfer mean for Ohio State?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's quarterback room has been turned upside down.

On Sunday, it was redshirt freshman Jack Miller III, who announced his intention to transfer, citing "it is time to get on the field."

After adding another quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class in four-star Devin Brown Wednesday, Ohio State confirmed that former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers informed the the team of his intention to transfer.

Now, heading into the Buckeyes' bowl game, they only have two scholarship quarterbacks: redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud and freshman Kyle McCord.

With such a young room, head coach Ryan Day was playing with fire.

There wasn't a path for Stroud, McCord, Ewers and Brown to all see the field as Ohio State's starting quarterback. However, as Ohio State continued to build up this young and extremely talented room, the mindset seemed to be that development surpassed any want fo playing time, especially for a freshman quarterback.

With that, along with the want to start utilizing the name, image and likeness resources of the collegiate level, Ewers came to Ohio State, skipping his senior season at Southlake Carroll High School to join the Buckeyes, to train under Day, to try for a chance to win get playing time right away.

But according to Day, it didn't come so easy for the freshman, saying in September that the coaching staff was trying to catch Ewers up, trying to give him as much information as they could, but that there was still a lot of catching up to do.

“He’s trying, he’s working at it, but once we get in the season, it’s very, very difficult to get guys to catch up and get them the reps, because we need to get the guys reps who are going to play in the game," Stroud said in September.

In November, Day made it clear that progress was being made, that out of the bye week he was getting better, working hard and looking more confident around the facility.

“He is starting to pick up the offense. It’s taken a little time for him to pick up the offense, but that’s because he just got thrown into it,” Day said. “He didn’t have a spring ball, didn’t have a preseason. There’s a lot to it, and it’s hard when you don't get a ton of reps, but he’s getting more reps now. And I think you’re starting to see him get more comfortable around the team.”

Ewers even took the field to the roar of the Ohio State faithful who remained late in the fourth quarter of the Michigan State game, handing the ball off on two snaps as the game neared its conclusion.

For Ewers, that was his only time on the field, eventually leaving Ohio State after his redshirt season with four years of eligibility left.

What was originally Ohio State's strength is now less so, a room with room instead of a room that's overflowing.

What does that mean for the future of Ohio State's quarterback room?

It puts things in perspective. When you have a room filled with quarterbacks who feel that their time is now, not all of them are going to take the field at Ohio Stadium, line up under center and take the majority of the snaps.

As much as Day is lauded for his ability to develop quarterbacks, taking a five-star talent in Justin Fields and molding him into a first-round pick, he can't mold everyone. The reality is that when quarterbacks are recruited to play at Ohio State, when quarterbacks sign to play at Ohio State, they see themselves as the face of Ohio State.

It's the reason why Ewers ended his commitment to Texas in late October 2020, switching his commitment to Ohio State nearly a month later. He saw an opportunity to follow Fields right away, something that didn't come to fruition and, instead, watching a redshirt freshman quarterback in Stroud mold into a Heisman candidate after never throwing a collegiate pass prior to this season.