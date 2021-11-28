QB Jack Miller III to leave Ohio State

The redshirt freshman announced Sunday he would be leaving the program and enter the transfer portal, confirmed by Rivals Sunday.

"I would like to thank everyone for accepting me since the first day I thought about coming to Ohio State," Miller said in a statement. "I have decided to leave Ohio State and look at opportunities available to me to play the game I love. I will always love my brothers and my coaches and wish them great success, but for me it is time to get on the field.

"The coaches have prepared me to face the future head on and with confidence. I will always be thankful for the time they spent with me."

The 2020 four-star quarterback out of Scottsdale, Ariz, completed seven of 15 pass attempts in his Ohio State career for 101 yards, also recording 22 rushing yards and a touchdown in six career games.

Miller held 16 offers as a recruit, including Michigan State, Michigan, Florida State, Aubyurn Arizona State and Arizona.

Miller will be eligible to play in 2022 and has four years of eligibility remaining.