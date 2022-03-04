What a Big Ten tournament double-bye would mean for Ohio State

Ohio State needs all the time off it can get.

With the No. 23 Buckeyes’ 11-point home win against Michigan State, a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament, something that seemed all but lost after the home loss to Nebraska, is now back within reach.

On Ohio State’s end, it has to win its final game of the regular season Sunday: Senior Day against a Michigan team it pummeled by 11 points in Ann Arbor Feb. 12.

From there, if the Buckeyes get their job done, they become Illinois fans, needing the Fighting Illini to pull out a win against a surging Iowa team that has won each of its past five games, all by double-digits.

If everything goes Ohio State’s way, the team will be rewarded with a four-day break: the Buckeyes’ longest since their postponed contest against Iowa Feb. 3 led to a six-day break between their loss at Purdue Jan. 30 and their home win against Maryland Feb. 6.

Ohio State is a team that desperately needs a break.

Ending the season with four games in eight days, the Buckeyes are short-handed, especially in the post.

Along with the continued absence of Seth Towns, who head coach Chris Holtmann confirmed in February would miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season working his way back from back surgery, and Justice Sueing, who remains out with an abdominal injury, sophomore forward Zed Key has missed each of the Buckeyes’ last two games after suffering an ankle injury against Maryland.