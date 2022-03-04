COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tom Izzo was shocked.

He recruited Joey Brunk. He knew he had been through numerous injuries through his career spanning from Butler to Indiana to Ohio State for one final season. But Brunk played a little more than five minutes per game, averaging about one point per game.

The Michigan State head coach couldn’t digest the stat sheet, seeing a player who hadn’t been a part of the Spartans’ game plan rip them apart.

“To get 18 points and tear us up like he did, I guess you could say it’s my fault for not doubling him,” Izzo said. “But if you have to double him, he averages 1.1 points or something like that, shame on our guys.”

To Chris Holtmann, Brunk was the exact cure Ohio State needed for an ailing offense.