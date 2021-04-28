BuckeyeGrove - Wade spending the days before the draft sharing his message

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL Draft is a lifelong dream for every player who puts on the football pads at a young age. It is a dream that is realized by a very small number of players but even for those who don't get to make a career out of the sport of football, it does change lives.

For former Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, it has changed his life and he is hoping to change a few lives along the way as Wade remains very active in the community.

With just a matter of hours until the premiere event for first-year plays approaching, Wade has been busy in his hometown of Jacksonville, speaking to youth football players at a number of venues, sharing his experiences and hoping that his message resonates with these young players and that maybe a few can follow in his footsteps.

We caught up with Wade at J.E.B. Middle School on Tuesday where he addressed a group of more than 50 youth football players and a handful of their parents.

"Just show them that you can make it out of the city," Wade said. "A lot of people don't have courage and strength and they feel like life is over at a young age. I'm just trying to show them that it's not, you can always change, you can always be motivated just to do better and do great things in life and you always change your family's life."

Many of the youth in attendance were too young to remember Wade's days prior to Ohio State when Wade played at Trinity Christian high school and before that went through many of the same youth leagues that these players are going through.

Of course, we could not talk to Wade just 48 hours before the draft with talking about his draft experience and being so close to his own personal dream.

"I just can't wait to find my home, find my team and can't wait to just do great things and make plays for them," Wade said.

Wade did not take part in the first of the two Pro Days at Ohio State, but did participate in the second, along with Justin Fields, in front of several NFL teams who made their way to Columbus (Ohio).

Fields has had to endure more criticism than just about any other player in the draft, at least for players who are projected in the first round. Going into the 2021 season it was a question if it would be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence or Fields that would go No. 1 overall in the draft. Now some "experts" are questioning if Fields is even a top-five quarterback.

"I know Justin's going to be very successful," Wade said. "They've been talking about his baseball throwing and how he's lazy. Justin is not lazy, and he's going to be great… he's got Hall of Famer potential."