COLUMBUS, Ohio - We are making a rare third podcast post for this week but there are certain times where that is necessary and today's interview with long-time Ohio State author Jeff Snook is one of those situations.

On Thursday, Snook set Ohio State social media on fire with his report published to Facebook about his conversations with Lynn Bruce (mother of Zach Smith) and Tina Carano (mother of Smith's ex-wife Courtney) via text message.

The details were shocking to say the least and created even more questions about why Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is still under paid administrative leave currently and separated from his Ohio State football team as fall camp goes on.

I caught up with Snook just this afternoon to record this standalone segment for Unscripted Ohio to ask him about the report and much, much more in this Ohio State saga.

This follows up our show that went up on Thursday where I caught up with an Ohio-based attorney who has taken to Reddit to give some detailed and well-sourced ideas on this entire situation, so give that a listen too if you have not yet.