COLUMBUS, Ohio - In this 'early edition' of our usual Friday podcast, we catch up with a local lawyer who took to Reddit to give his professional takes on what is going on at Ohio State with the Urban Meyer situation as he sits on paid administrative leave while an investigative board looks into things over the span of two weeks before some resolution may finally be reached.



This is the interview that you don't want to miss as I talk at length on this entire situation.



There is football going on too however and I talk to Bill Bender of The Sporting News to get more of a national perspective on what is expected of the Buckeyes.



All that and more in our Unscripted Ohio podcast.

