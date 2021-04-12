BuckeyeGrove - Tyler Booker includes Ohio State in his top five

As of 7:30 tonight, the Buckeyes became a top five school for a talented OT out of IMG Academy: Tyler Booker. Booker released a top five consisting of Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Florida. This comes as no surprise to many, as Booker himself stated that Ohio State has been in major pursuit of him.

“The Buckeyes have been recruiting me the hardest, probably, out of all my schools. One of the hardest,” Booker previously told BuckeyeGrove. “I really like the relationship I’m building with them. I talk to Coach Day almost every day. I have a great relationship with Coach Stud. The things they do for you outside of football, as far as getting you a job and helping you find internships, is second to none.

For the Buckeyes, this is huge news and they are hoping to keep Booker trending towards the program with some of their other top OT targets seemingly heading elsewhere. Ohio State is on a good pace, and Booker has had very high praise for the their success outside of just football.

“I want to be set up for life after football, and I feel like Ohio State does that for their players the best out of any college," Booker said.

Greg Studrawa has prioritized the highly regarded tackle ever since reeling in an offer from the staff back in the fall. But Booker has done his own homework, and is keeping tabs on the current and past players of the program.

“He just keeps talking about the proof of why Ohio State is the best,” Booker said of his conversations with Studrawa. “He talks about how many guys get drafted out of Ohio State. Three of their guys signed for over $150 million combined last week during free agency. And their longevity in the NFL.

One of the major pieces left in this recruitment is getting Booker on campus. He's scheduled official visits to Florida, Georgia and Alabama in June, and also has one set up to Ohio State.

Joseph Hastings was able to confirm that Booker will indeed be officially visiting Columbus, with that trip beginning on June 21.

With Ohio State landing in Booker’s top five, the Buckeyes have taken one step closer in earning his services at the next level.

Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove.