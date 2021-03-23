On a yearly basis, IMG Academy produces athletes from a wide array of sports to the collegiate level.

As such, the football team, in particular, is a force to be reckoned with every year, attracting the nation’s top talent to Bradenton (Florida). One of those prospects is Rivals100 offensive tackle Tyler Booker, who hails from Connecticut.

During his second season at IMG, Booker caught Ohio State’s attention following his team’s 56-6 victory over Bishop Sycamore in October, leading to an offer from the program. Greg Studrawa and the rest of the staff have not let up on Booker in the five months that have passed since they gave him the green light.

“The Buckeyes have been recruiting me the hardest, probably, out of all my schools. One of the hardest,” Booker told BuckeyeGrove. “I really like the relationship I’m building with them. I talk to Coach Day almost every day. I have a great relationship with Coach Stud. The things they do for you outside of football, as far as getting you a job and helping you find internships, is second to none.