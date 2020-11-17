BuckeyeGrove - Tyleik Williams details first visit to Columbus, recruiting efforts for OSU

MANASSAS, Va. – A few months ago, most recruiting pundits were expecting Ohio State’s second defensive tackle in this class, to go alongside Michael Hall, would be top-50 overall target Tywone Malone. In a surprise turn of events, however, Ryan Day’s program added four-star prospect Tyleik Williams to the fold on Aug. 27. Williams included them in his top six a couple of months before his commitment, but momentum for the school started to pick up roughly a week before his decision was announced. Since joining forces with the Buckeyes, Williams has remained locked in and has shut down communication with other colleges. The Unity Reed High School prospect spoke with BuckeyeGrove about what has kept him on board with Ohio State. “With the Buckeyes, it’s just a great brotherhood,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t want to be nowhere else. I fit in perfectly. I’m cool with all the commits, all the coaches are cool. It’s just a great place to be.”

One of the appealing factors for Williams when it came to what led to OSU coming out on top for his services was the presence of Larry Johnson on the staff. Johnson’s resume coaching along the defensive line and the relationship he had built with Williams were significant for him when evaluating where his home for the next three-to-five years would be. The 6-foot-3, 330-pounder continues to stay in consistent communication with Johnson, and is impressed with what he’s seen from Ohio State’s d-line group this season. “He’s just, like, trying to get me ready for college,” Williams said of Johnson. “Shows me what they do, how they get it done, what he can do for me. And how he can develop me to get to the next level. He puts d-linemen in the league; it’s as simple as that. He knows what he’s doing, putting multiple first-round draft picks, second round… all types of draft picks and I believe he can take me there. “Our d-linemen are actually doing really good,” Williams added. “A couple of people got a few sacks. Everybody is holding their own. It’s good to watch knowing I’m going to be there next year.”

With a 3-0 record to begin their season, Ohio State has once again solidified themselves as a force to be reckoned with not only in the Big Ten, but in college football in general. Williams has been following the Buckeyes closely throughout their 2020 fall campaign, and believes the team can win it all this season. “I feel like we’re playing great, honestly,” Williams said. “Some mistakes here and there, but I believe we’re going to go undefeated and I feel like we got a chance to win the natty. Great team with Justin Fields leading them. It’s nice to watch.” Interestingly enough, just as fellow Virginia native TreVeyon Henderson did, Williams committed to the Buckeyes without ever visiting Columbus. This was due to him reeling in an offer from Ohio State back in early April – several weeks after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the current dead period has not stopped him from checking out his future school before arriving on campus in January. Williams ventured up to Ohio State less than a month ago for the Buckeye Bash, and detailed that experience while speaking with us. “It was great just seeing everything in person,” Williams said. “I did a virtual visit and saw everything, but just seeing it in person made me feel, like better. I don’t know how to put it, but it made me feel good about my decision. I really liked what I saw.

Williams is laser-focused on making the move to Columbus in January, and is also recruiting a few other players to join him at the next level. (Photo Courtesy of BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon)