MANASSAS, Va. - As most Ohio State fans know, the program is assembling a class of linebackers that could be a historic group when it’s all said and done.

Five-star recruit CJ Hicks led the way by committing back in the spring, with Dasan McCullough and Gabe Powers announcing their pledges to the school within three weeks of each other in August.

Buckeye Nation is aware, however, that Al Washington and company are not done recruiting prospects at the position group in the 2022 cycle. Multiple juniors continue to stay on their radar – such as North Carolina-based targets Jalon Walker and Malaki Hamrick, with another player sitting near the top of their wish list being Shawn Murphy.

The No. 14 overall player in next year’s class spoke with BuckeyeGrove about Ohio State’s pursuit of him and his communication with the staff.

“I have great communication with Ohio State. Really with Coach Al and Coach Day,” Murphy said. “They're really nice people, good people. Good at recruiting, good at making the recruits feel at home. Everything is good with Ohio State.”