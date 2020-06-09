The advent of Urban Meyer’s head coaching tenure at Ohio State brought about a well-documented uptick in the program’s national recruiting pedigree, but the exposure has boosted the Buckeyes in other avenues as well. Not only has Ohio State begun to best the dominant southern powers on the recruiting trail, but the advantage has reared its head in week-to-week TV ratings in recent years. For the past two seasons, the Buckeyes have led the country in number of weeks with the most-viewed game in college football, with five games topping the charts in 2019 and six the year before, according to data from SportsWatchMedia. These numbers don’t include national championship games, as there is no other college football game that it competes against for ratings on that night. Days in which multiple bowl games take place are treated as their own week.

Weeks with most-watched game Year No. 1 # of games No. 2 # of games 2019 Ohio State 5 LSU 4 2018 Ohio State 6 Alabama 5

In 2019, Ohio State topped the rating charts with matchups against Nebraska, Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan, as well as its Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson, which was the second most-viewed game of the season at 21.15 million viewers. *Nielsen rating data not available for ESPNEWS, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, Big Ten Network and Pac-12 Network before 2017. LSU had four chart-topping matchups, not including their national title win against Clemson. The Buckeyes beat out Alabama in this category the year prior, as their games against TCU, Penn State, Purdue, Maryland, Michigan and their Rose Bowl win against Washington were all the most watched games that week. The drop off is sharp for the Buckeyes in the several preceding years as Meyer built his legacy in Columbus, Ohio.

Weeks with most-watched game (Ohio State) Year School # of games 2019 Ohio State 6 2018 Ohio State 5 2017 Ohio State 3 2016 Ohio State 3 2015 Ohio State 2 2014 Ohio State 1 2013 Ohio State 2 2012 Ohio State 1

Ohio State had half as many chart-toppers in 2017 and ’16, and during their national championship run in 2014, the Buckeyes did not have the most-watched game in any week until they defeated Alabama in the college football playoff. However, the Buckeyes’ title win against Oregon is the second most-watched college football game since the beginning of the BCS era in 1998. The game drew 34.1 million viewers, a mark that has not been topped since, and stands behind only the 2006 National Championship between Texas and USC, which brought in 35.6 million.

The 2015 National Championship Game is the second-most-watched college football game since the BCS era began in 1998. It drew 34.1 million viewers. (Associated Press)

In 2012, Meyer’s first season with the Buckeyes, Ohio State averaged 4.59 million viewers in the eight games for which there is TV rating data. In 2019, the Buckeyes averaged 7.4 million viewers in the 12 games with data. This comparison can be a bit misleading because the Buckeyes were barred from the postseason in 2012, but even if you compare the regular season ratings in each year, the Buckeyes averaged nearly a million more viewers per game in 2019.

Rivalry games

The Game has drawn more TV viewers than Alabama-Auburn on five occasions since 2012. (AP Images)

Fox acquired rights to Big Ten games in a joint deal with ESPN after the 2016 season, but it was the last two times Ohio State played its rivalry game on ABC that the annual Buckeye-Wolverine contest took huge strides in jumping the Iron Bowl in the ratings. In 2013 and ’14, the Ohio State-Michigan game underperformed Auburn-Alabama by four and five million viewers, and in 2012, the game was watched by seven million less people than Notre Dame-Michigan. However, the Buckeyes had the most-watched rivalry game in 2015, and the next year’s overtime thriller against Michigan garnered 16.4 million sets of eyes –– more than eight million more than the Auburn-Alabama matchup. Since 2016, The Game has garnered an average of 12 million viewers each year, outperforming the Iron Bowl as the most watched regular season finale every season except 2017.

The Game vs. Iron Bowl TV viewers (per SportsWatchMedia) Year OSU-Mich viewers (in millions) ALA-AUB viewers (in millions) 2019 12.4 11.4 2018 13.2 9.1 2017 10.5 13.6 2016 16.8 8.2 2015 10.8 9.3 2014 8.23 13.5 2013 9.5 13.8 2012 9.5 3.9 (competing against FL-FSU in same time slot)