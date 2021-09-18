TreVeyon Henderson carries weight, success of Ohio State running game

“It’s a blessing,” Henderson said. “I’m excited right now, but at the same time, I got to keep this going. I can’t let this be a one-time thing. I have to stay hungry and go back to practice this week and work hard this week and do it again.”

Henderson did not record a rush for a loss in his 24 carries.

In his third game, as Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford handed him the keys to the running game, Henderson turned that spark into a raging fire, breaking Ohio State’s single-game freshman rushing record with 277 yards and three touchdowns; a record Archie Griffin set 49 years ago with 239 yards against North Carolina.

In his first two games at Ohio State, the freshman running back showed glimpses of potential, of that spark: a 70-yard touchdown reception against Minnesota, a two-yard goal line touchdown against Oregon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — TreVeyon Henderson knew the lights would be bright at Ohio Stadium. He just didn’t know his time would come so quickly.

But Henderson’s most memorable rush wasn’t his 5-yard touchdown, his 48-yard touchdown or his 52-yard touchdown. It was a touch that nearly ended his season.

The freshman remembers taking a handoff in the third quarter, falling under the weight of Tulsa’s nose tackle as the play ended. Henderson’s knee was in jeopardy, thinking fight or flight as he moved it away from a season-ending injury; a one-second difference.

“I felt like it almost snapped. It was just a reaction, just trying to get my knee out,” Henderson said. “Luckily, I came out healthy and everything’s straight.”

Henderson was surprised by the amount of weight and responsibility he held in the Ohio State running game. His head coach was not.

Ryan Day said he doesn't see Henderson as a freshman. He sees a running back that, working with a veteran offensive line, can set the tone with his legs, allowing Ohio State to control the line of scrimmage.

But it’s even more than that. It’s his ability to do something special once he gets to the second level.

“He’s somebody that can hit home runs,” Day said. “That’s special. He has that special talent. You hand it to him, he gets to the second level, makes a guy miss, it could be a home run. That’s a whole different dynamic.”

Day didn’t want to stop that. Even though he said redshirt freshman Miyan Williams, who combined for 23 carries over the first two weeks compared to Henderson’s 14, was healthy, the head coach wanted to ride the hot hand, using the freshman and redshirt junior Master Teague, who added 62 yards on 14 carries.

Ohio State rode the hot hand on its running game, recording 323 of its 508 total yards on the ground.

Redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere knew that his unity needed to make a statement too. The offensive line did not help the Ohio State running backs get much room to work with against Oregon, averaging 4.1 yards per rush on 31 carries.

In a game in which Buckeye backs nearly doubled that average, including 11.5 yards per touch by Henderson, Petit-Frere highlighted the team effort: from the offensive line — even after losing Thayer Munford to injury in the first quarter — and the tight ends’ blocking ability to redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud’s ability to make reads.

But it was Henderson the redshirt junior tackle was truly wowed by.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Petit-Frere said. “He’s one of the best players we have here. He’s worked so hard from the beginning when he got here to now. Everything’s kind of going for him, showing out.”

To Henderson, it’s the older players that fuel him, the ones who know what it’s like to fall short.

And knowing his ability and what he’s capable of, Henderson said he’s ready to go to bat with that home run mentality with each touch for them, for the collective potential.

“I know I’m playing next to a bunch of dogs,” Henderson said. “I don’t get nervous or anything before games. I just look into their eyes and see how bad they want it.”



