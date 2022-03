Transfer tracker: Here's who Ohio State has reached out to

The offseason is up and running for Ohio State men's basketball team.

After falling short to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, head coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes are starting their rebuild ahead of the 2022-23.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell has already announced that he will not be returning to Ohio State and enter the NBA Draft, while the status of players like guard Malaki Branham, forward Seth Towns and forward Justice Sueing remain unknown.

However, Holtmann's track record shows that the Buckeyes will be active in the transfer portal market, something he pointed to with the arrival of Joey Brunk, Cedric Russell and Jamari Wheeler ahead of the start of last season.

“We’ve really tried to be selective about the ones we take," Holtmann said. "Do they fit our culture and our environment?"

Here's a look at the players who have publicly been connected to Holtmann and Ohio State ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

More names are entering the portal and will likely to be linked to Ohio State daily. We will update this story as names need to be added and/or removed.