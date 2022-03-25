What is E.J. Liddell's legacy at Ohio State?
Chris Holtmann knew E.J. Liddell would leave after the 2021-22 season.
The head coach never made it a secret, always referring to the junior forward’s season as his swan song.
All Liddell needed was one more year: one year to refine his game, becoming more of an all-around player NBA scouts wanted him to become after his emergence as a star sophomore for the Buckeyes, one more year to become that leader that would try and take the Buckeyes through uncharted territory — a Big Ten title and a Sweet 16 berth.
Liddell knew 2021-22 was going to be his last season of college basketball. And on Friday evening, he confirmed it.
“I am going to start this off by thanking Buckeye Nation,” he wrote in his statement. “These past three years have given me some of the best moments of my life. Being abele to have out fans back in the Schott made this year extra fun!”
“Thanks to my family and friends for always being there through the highs and lows. I love you with all my heart. To my teammates, I appreciate you all — we have built a bond that will never be broken. The times we spend together will never be forgotten and I’m grateful to call you all my brothers.
“Choosing to play for Coach Holtmann has been the best decision for me not only as a player but as a person. Thank you for believing in me Coach. To our trainers, managers and the rest of our coaching staff, I appreciate you for allowing me to carry on the great traditions and culture of being a Buckeye. Most importantly thank you God for everything. Without you none of thise would have been possible.
“I will cherish the time and commitment of Buckeye Nation. I hope this feeling is mutual! With that, I’d like to announce that I will be hiring an agent and entering the 2022 NBA Draft.”
“I’m really excited for EJ as he begins his NBA career,” head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “He has developed and grown significantly as a player every single year as a Buckeye, and that will continue to be the case as an NBA player. E.J. has represented our program at the highest level with his excellent play, leadership and of course, his trademark smile. E.J. will always be a Buckeye. We love you, my man.”
Before the season, sitting at Ohio State’s media day, this was on Liddell’s mind, this message: to lead the Buckeyes, to set the tone of culture and tradition of those before him. He wanted to be uttered in the same breath as those greats before him like Aaron Craft, beloved throughout the Schottenstein Center.
And he gave everything he had, did everything he could, averaging a team-leading 19.4 points per game shooting 49% from the field and 37.4% from 3, averaging 7.9 rebounds per game and 2.6 blocks per game.
By himself, he ignited rallies, setting the tone for Ohio State’s defense with a chase-down block or ending an offensive cold spell with an off-balance floater.
Throughout his junior season, where Liddell went, Ohio State went. And going into what would be his final season with the Buckeyes, he knew that was going to be his responsibility.
But it wasn’t enough.
With an NBA-bound player by his side in Malaki Branham, whether he takes the leap after his freshman season or following in Liddell’s footsteps and becoming the main guy in 2022-23, the Buckeyes still struggled with consistency, unable to find that third option offensively, struggling down the stretch, unable to beat Maryland, Nebraska, Michigan and Penn State, falling from a likely four or five-seed in the NCAA Tournament to a seven-seed with the task of taking down tournament juggernaut Villanova in the second round, which the Buckeyes were unable to do.
It’s something Liddell wanted to lead Ohio State to, taking the Buckeyes to their first Sweet 16 since 2013. It’s something the junior forward thought he could do, signified by the welling tears in his eyes after his team’s 10-point loss to the Wildcats Sunday afternoon.
“It's tough, man. I'm really hurting inside. I wish I could have done more to help get it done,” Liddell said.
“This group of guys was really determined. We fought through a lot of adversity and injuries this year. I gave my all this year. I wish I could have done a little bit more, though.”
That was his message after the Penn State game too, saying that if he knew how to fix it beforehand, if he knew how to attack the Buckeyes’ fatigue and inadequate defensive performance, he would have himself.
Liddell tried to put the team on his back. He tried to lead Holtmann and his team to feats it had not reached since the regime took over in 2017.
The junior forward has NBA potential, showing a level of versatility in terms of size, able to guard multiple positions, while also sowing an ability to score at all three levels. He’s explosive, firing out of a cannon for chase-down block after chase-down block, something that had become the norm for Ohio State fans this season.
Liddell only improved, something Holtmann said is a great reward for a player who deserves it.
“I just think he's a great example of a kid who's, one, a great kid, and has literally gotten better in front of our eyes every year,” Holtmann said. “He had a real choice. I think he clearly made the right choice in coming back.
“But sometimes kids come back and they don't see great improvement in their game for whatever reason. They just don't. We could talk about a number of guys. He's really improved, and for me, it's a great reward because I know it's going to benefit him in terms of his professional career and his professional opportunities in the NBA. That's exciting to see that happen for a kid.”
But in his college career, Liddell leaves with one NCAA Tournament win in three tries.
Liddell tried to be Superman for Ohio State this season, and it gave him the valuable experience needed to boost his NBA Draft stock.
But it wasn’t enough to get Ohio State over the hump, despite how hard he may have tried.
“I wish I could have done more to help get it done.”