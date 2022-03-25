What is E.J. Liddell's legacy at Ohio State?

Chris Holtmann knew E.J. Liddell would leave after the 2021-22 season.

The head coach never made it a secret, always referring to the junior forward’s season as his swan song.

All Liddell needed was one more year: one year to refine his game, becoming more of an all-around player NBA scouts wanted him to become after his emergence as a star sophomore for the Buckeyes, one more year to become that leader that would try and take the Buckeyes through uncharted territory — a Big Ten title and a Sweet 16 berth.

Liddell knew 2021-22 was going to be his last season of college basketball. And on Friday evening, he confirmed it.

“I am going to start this off by thanking Buckeye Nation,” he wrote in his statement. “These past three years have given me some of the best moments of my life. Being abele to have out fans back in the Schott made this year extra fun!”

“Thanks to my family and friends for always being there through the highs and lows. I love you with all my heart. To my teammates, I appreciate you all — we have built a bond that will never be broken. The times we spend together will never be forgotten and I’m grateful to call you all my brothers.

“Choosing to play for Coach Holtmann has been the best decision for me not only as a player but as a person. Thank you for believing in me Coach. To our trainers, managers and the rest of our coaching staff, I appreciate you for allowing me to carry on the great traditions and culture of being a Buckeye. Most importantly thank you God for everything. Without you none of thise would have been possible.

“I will cherish the time and commitment of Buckeye Nation. I hope this feeling is mutual! With that, I’d like to announce that I will be hiring an agent and entering the 2022 NBA Draft.”

“I’m really excited for EJ as he begins his NBA career,” head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “He has developed and grown significantly as a player every single year as a Buckeye, and that will continue to be the case as an NBA player. E.J. has represented our program at the highest level with his excellent play, leadership and of course, his trademark smile. E.J. will always be a Buckeye. We love you, my man.”