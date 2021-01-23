BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes take strides on defense in gutsy win

MADISON, Wisconsin -- Believe it or not, Ohio State entered Saturday afternoon sporting its worst defense of the Chris Holtmann era.

Allowing 67.7 points per game and checking in at No. 76 nationally (and third-worst in the Big Ten) in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency rankings, the Buckeyes have looked quite different in Holtmann's third season at the helm.

In their 74-62 win over No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday, however, that gritty, defensive mentality of Ohio State teams of years past reemerged for long stretches of time.

“We have to improve in our overall defensive effort and defensive attention to detail, and continue to do that," Holtmann said following the win. "But I think the progress and growth of this group has been incredibly rewarding for us as a coaching staff.”

Holtmann’s side was well-prepared from the jump, taking a quick lead and limiting a top-20 Wisconsin offense to 33 percent shooting in the first half en route to its fourth ranked win of the season.

The Buckeyes limited a bruising Wisconsin team to 22 points in the paint and out-rebounded the home side by five, playing interior defense that would make a brick wall proud for the majority of the evening against a largely post-centric offense.

Bringing back senior point guard C.J. Walker after a hand injury ended up providing much-needed defensive awareness for Ohio State on the perimeter, according to Holtmann.

“I don’t think he gets credited enough for it," Holtmann said of his senior captain. "One, he’s a tremendous talker defensively. Tremendous talker. He sees things and he competes; sometimes he competes a little too hard defensively and he gets in foul trouble. But he really competes defensively.”

When all was said and done, the Badgers had only shot 40 percent from the field and 25 percent from distance, their second-lowest mark of the season from outside.