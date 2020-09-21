When Ohio State's 2021 recruiting efforts are brought up, the main prospects that are mentioned are Derrick Davis, Emeka Egbuka, J.T. Tuimoloau and Tywone Malone, and for good reason. These are all members of the Rivals100, with Egbuka and Tuimoloau being labeled as five-star prospects on our rankings service.

There are recruits, however, who can be overlooked as they are committed to other programs at this time.

In the story below, BuckeyeGrove takes a look at the top three flip candidates for Ohio State in this cycle. Some players were left off either because they've made it clear they're locked in with the schools they're pledge to or because the Buckeyes no longer communicate with them.