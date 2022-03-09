At the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Charlotte last spring, CJ Heard Jr. flew around the field in all his drills: the 40 time, three-cone, individual defensive back work and one-on-one matchups against some of the region’s top receivers and running backs.

Heard, a four-star safety prospect in the 2024 class, was one of the top performers at the camp. A slew of offers didn’t come immediately, but eventually they flew in.

The well-built, 6-foot, 200-pound safety now holds 39 offers, a group highlighted by Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas. Most of those came from September to February.

And now, Heard is seeking offer No. 40.